Tsunami warning cancelled; surges still expected in NZ

A tsunami warning following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific has been lifted, but warnings to stay away from beaches and out of the water along much of New Zealand’s coasts remain in place this evening.

A tsunami threat was issued for Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia after the earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands.

The warnings were issued just after 3pm by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre. The earthquake was nearly 38km deep.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre cancelled the warning about four hours after it issued it.

"Based on all available data...the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed," the centre said.

"Minor sea level fluctuations of up to 0.3 metres above and below the normal tide may continue over the next few hours."

Vanuatu Meteorological and Geo-Hazard Department said there have been reports of tsunami waves being observed along the coastal areas of Southern Vanuatu in the last four hours.

"Based on the data available, at 3pm (Vanuatu time) there are waves of about 0.7 meters recorded at the Lenakel tide gauge," the department said.

"The tsunami threat has now passed. This is the final advisory on this Tsunami event unless the situation changes."

Earlier on Friday, people living in coastal areas Vanuatu and New Caledonia to "immediately evacuate" to higher grounds for safety, while in Fiji, authorities advised coastal communities to take precautionary action.

In New Zealand, the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) warned that “strong and unusual currents” were possible, as were “unpredictable surges at the shore” in its latest update at 7.30pm, and repeated earlier advice that people stay away from beaches and out of the water.

Nema earlier said: "Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore.

"People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries."

The first tsunami activity causing these strong currents and surges could reach New Zealand in the areas North Cape at approximately 5pm, Nema said.

"This may be later and the first tsunami activity may not be the most significant. Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this advisory is cancelled."

Coastal inundation was not expected, Nema said.

Australia's meteorology bureau issued a tsunami threat for Lord Howe Island off its east coast and warned the roughly 450 inhabitants to leave the water's edge due to waves and strong currents.

"We haven't moved to higher ground and we're probably not going to," said Damien Ball of the Thompsons General Store on Lord Howe Island.

"We've been through this numerous times before and nothing ever comes of it."

Source: Nema

The areas under threat in NZ:

The West Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Whanganui including the West Coast of Auckland, Manukau Harbour and New Plymouth

The East Coast of the North Island from Cape Reinga to Tolaga Bay including Whangārei, Great Barrier Island, the East Coast of Auckland, Waiheke Island, Waitematā Harbour, Tauranga, Whakatane and Opotiki

The West Coast of the South Island from Farewell spit to Milford Sound including Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika

- additional reporting NZ Herald/Reuters