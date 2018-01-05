TVNZ evacuation causes bulletin delay

Six fire engines are at the TVNZ building, near the Sky Tower. Photo / NZME

1News' 6pm news bulletin was delayed tonight after TVNZ's Auckland newsroom was evacuated - half an hour before the bulletin was due to start.

Fire engines are at the Hobson Street building, where emergency services responded to reports of smoke coming from the building.

Staff were outside huddling under umbrellas.

At 6:20pm staff were allowed back into the building but emergency services remain at the scene and part of the road is still cordoned off.

TV1's news has been delayed tonight. Photo: NZ Herald

The bulletin started half an hour late, with host Greg Boyed mentioning the evacuation.

About 40 people, including several wearing TVNZ branded rain coats, gathered across the road from the building.

TVNZ spokeswoman Georgie Hills confirmed staff had been evacuated about 5.30pm.

She said while there was smoke, there were no indications of fire.

The news would be delayed and she apologised to viewers.

Police officers were also at the scene.

Victoria Street West in Central Auckland is currently closed between Hobson Street and Nelson Street.