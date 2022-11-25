Two arrested after dramatic police chase

Road spikes were unsuccessfully used before a local helicopter was deployed to help track the vehicle. Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to a fleeing driver incident in Christchurch.

A 22-year-old man appeared in court today facing charges relating to yesterday's incident.

A 15-year-old youth will appear in Christchurch Youth Court at a later date.

"Police wish to thank members of the community who provided information that helped with the swift resolution of this serious incident," a spokesperson said.

A number of Christchurch residents described the dramatic police chase on Thursday, which saw the driver flee into oncoming traffic and through cycle lanes.

Superintendent Karyn Malthus said police received a report at 6.12am that a firearm had been presented by the occupant of the car at another car.

The incident occurred on Port Hills Rd in Hillsborough, Malthus said.

“Police did not initiate a pursuit and instead tracked the vehicle as it fled through the suburbs,” she said.

At one stage, police attempted to stop the car using road spikes - but the driver escaped A local helicopter was then called in to help.

Malthus said the car was eventually found on Moohouse Ave, Addington, where the offender took a second car and fled.