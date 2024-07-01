Two arrested over Gulf Harbour body in bag

Police at Gulf Harbour after the body was found. Photo: RNZ

Two people have been arrested after a woman's body was found in a bag in Auckland's Gulf Harbour earlier this year.

Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison says a woman and a man, both aged 36, were arrested late on Sunday.

The pair will appear in the North Shore District Court on Monday, charged with interfering with human remains.

Police are not ruling out further arrests or charges.

Harrison said police were made aware on Sunday of the two people attempting to leave the country.

He said a search warrant was being carried out at a residential address in Ōrewa in relation to the wider investigation.

A scene guard is in place at the property.

More to come...