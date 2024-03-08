Two badly hurt in separate crashes

Two separate crashes in Christchurch last night resulted in serious injuries.

One person was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed on Highsted Rd in Casebrook on Thursday evening.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash. Initial investigations suggest the vehicle went off the road, police said.

Police were then called to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on Sumner Rd about 11.30pm on Thursday.

A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the serious crash unit was called to the scene.