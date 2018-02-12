Two candidates face-off in Greens' co-leader race

Marama Davidson (left) and Julie Anne Genter are in the running to be the Green's next co-leader. Photo: Supplied

Two candidates are in the running to be the Greens' next female co-leader, the party has confirmed today.

Marama Davidson and Julie Anne Genter are both in the running for the job, for which nominations closed on Friday.

Votes will be cast by delegates, who are chosen by members, and the winner will be announced on April 8.

Former co-leader Metiria Turei resigned in August last year after she admitted to historical fraud offending while on the benefit 20 years ago.

She said the scrutiny of her family over her past welfare history had become unbearable.

She retired from Parliament after last year's general election.

Co-leader James Shaw led the party through the election alone.