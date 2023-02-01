Two Canterbury players win $250k

Two players from Canterbury and two from Auckland have each won $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Seville Superette in Auckland, On the Spot General Store Cashmere in Christchurch, and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Canterbury.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Saturday night.