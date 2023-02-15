Two charged with carrying weapons

Two men, aged 28 and 34, have been arrested in Ashburton today for carrying offensive weapons.

Ashburton police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Walnut Ave and East St at roughly 10pm last night, after officers noticed the car acting suspiciously.

The pair were subsequently arrested after being found with the weapons.

Both men will be making an appearance in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday following their arrest, police have confirmed.

They face charges including possessing an offensive weapon and unlawfully carrying an offensive weapon.

Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins called the arrests “a good result”.

“I would like to thank members of the public for supporting local police by providing quality and timely information,” she said in a statement.

“Police are entering into dialogue with the parties involved, making arrests and putting offenders before the court wherever necessary.”