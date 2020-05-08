Two Covid-19 cases today, 30 companies asked to return subsidy

There are two new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, one of which is a nurse, it has been revealed.



Minister of Finance Grant Robertson and director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay are giving today's update from the Beehive Theatrette in Wellington.

Dr McElnay said there were no new deaths, which means the death toll remains at 21.

Yesterday there were a record 7812 tests.

One of today's new cases is an Auckland nurse linked to the St Margaret's rest home cluster and is a Waitemata DHB staff member, who has been in self-isolation, but now has tested positive, McElnay says.

The other confirmed case is a probable case that has since been confirmed.

New Zealand's combined total of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases is 1490, an increase of one.

There are 1141 confirmed cases in all.

There are 1347 recovered people - 90% of all confirmed and probable cases.

There are three people in hospital. None are in ICU.

There are 16 significant clusters, four of which are now closed.

McElnay said people with any symptoms needed to continue to be tested at level 3 as well as throughout level 2, whenever the country moves into that alert level.

She said people needed to remember that the country was still in level 3.

"Play it safe. We don't want a second wave," she sad.

30 companies asked to return wage subsidy

Robertson said about 30 companies had been asked to return the wage subsidy, while others were repaying it voluntarily because they had not lost as much revenue as they had expected.

Five of the six repatriation flights from South Africa had been cancelled, and Robertson said that Qatar had decided not to go through with them. The High Commission in Pretoria were looking at more options to get New Zealanders home.

He said he didn't know why Qatar Airways had cancelled the flights from South Africa.

Robertson said that Taiwan was a "country" that had something to offer the World Health Organisation as an observer at the moment, given its success in quashing Covid-19.

Jobseeker numbers - how does NZ compare to US?

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the increase in Jobseeker benefits - 40,000 since March 20 - was much smaller per capita compared to the US.

He said since the lockdown 4718 people - a tenfold increase from this time last year - had returned from overseas and were receiving a benefit.

These numbers were a fraction of the 1.6 million workers on Government wage subsidy scheme, he said.

Signs of more activity in level 3 included a 30 per cent increase of vehicle traffic, particularly trucks, as well as higher electricity, Robertson said.

The Budget next week has changed dramatically from what it has looked like at the start of the year, he said.

Asked about unemployment once the wage subsidy scheme expired, Robertson said Treasury's forecasts will be included in next week's Budget.

He said more people would go back to work under level 2, but other sectors would continue to face restricted activity and announcements to help those sectors would be coming soon.

"Losing your job causes an enormous amount of distress and we absolutely understand and feel that."

Asked about a phased movement into level 2, Robertson said a mass gathering of 100 people had seen transmission of Covid-19 previously - but it would be up to Cabinet to decide on Monday.

Robertson said international students returning to New Zealand could open up "into next year and beyond", given New Zealand's current success in its elimination path.

"That's not going to be happening anytime soon."

It would be "very unlikely" that they could return by the middle of this year in time for universities' next semesters.

He said Air NZ understood the need for physical distancing on their flights once domestic travel opened up again under level 2.

There will be particular interest in the latest Covid-19 case numbers today because they will start to reflect the impact of alert level 3.

It is day 11 of alert level 3, and with the lag time involved in Covid-19 infections, any spread of Covid-19 because of the easing from level 4 to level 3 should start to be reflected in the case numbers.

Yesterday there was only one new case, linked to the Matamata cluster, and a record 7323 daily tests were processed.

Cabinet will decide on Monday whether the country is ready to move to level 2, based on the advice of director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

It comes as testing for Covid-19 is set to be ramped up with a particular focus on higher risk asymptomatic people such as police, health care workers and people in rest homes.

ODT graphic

Contacts of cases where the source of infection is unknown will also be prioritised, as these people might be potential sources of new outbreaks.

DHBs have been working on their surveillance plans - testing in order to provide a fuller picture of the prevalence of the virus in communities - and that is set to begin next week, regardless of whether the country moves to level 2.

"To make sure that there are no cases of Covid-19 circulating in their communities, DHBs are offering testing to specific communities that are potentially at higher risk of being exposed to Covid-19," director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement today.

"That includes healthcare workers, those in aged residential care, essential workers and vulnerable groups."

Wider testing has already taken place, including for border, isolation facility and airport staff in Auckland as well as 270 staff at Middlemore Hospital.

This testing identified one previously undetected case, a Ministry for Primary Industries staffer, which was likely linked to travel prior to New Zealand going into lockdown.

This week asymptomatic testing has been offered in the remote rural communities of Reefton and Springs Junction on the West Coast, and in the Maori community of Arahura.

Southern DHB has tested people at Bluff and Murihiku maraes, while MidCentral DHB has been testing staff of 10 aged care residential facilities across the district.

Those tests have not identified any unknown pockets of infection around the country to date.

"That's the way we want to keep it," Bloomfield said.

"The next phase of our testing plan means DHBs will include further mobile and outreach testing services for priority groups such as Mâori and Pacific people, and smaller rural and remote communities."