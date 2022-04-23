Two critical after gun incidents in Wellington

Dixon St has been cordoned off at its intersection with Taranaki St in Wellington. Photo: RNZ

Seven people have been arrested and a firearm recovered, after two people were critically injured in firearms-related incidents in Wellington this morning.

The incidents, one in the central city and another in Tawa, are believed to be linked, police said in a statement.

Just after 5am police were called to Dixon St after reports two people were injured.

They were both taken to Wellington Hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Two people were later arrested in relation to this incident, police said.

A second firearms incident was reported about 7am outside a residence in Tawa. Multiple shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

Five people were arrested shortly afterwards in a vehicle travelling north on State Highway 59.

"Police believe these were not random attacks," they said in a statement.

"We acknowledge these events are extremely distressing for the local community and there will be an increased police presents while the investigation remains ongoing."