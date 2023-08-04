Two critically hurt in Auckland shooting

A person was shot in the head and another in the abdomen in a fight on Auckland’s Queen St overnight before the shooter fled on a scooter.

Both victims are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting, which happened around 11.30pm.

Police said they were called following reports of a fight between a group people on the corner of Fort and Queen Sts.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, of Auckland CIB, said a small group of people started fighting before one offender pulled out a firearm and fired a number of shots.

Both victims were taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

One offender was witnessed fleeing the scene on a Lime Scooter, wearing distinctive red and black pants and a red hat.

A witness told TVNZ’s Breakfast they heard screaming and several loud bangs around 11.30pm on Thursday . When they looked out the window they saw a group of young people looking “panicked”, with a person lying still on the ground.

Police earlier closed off a section of lower Queen Street following the shooting, reopening it before 7am.

“We believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the community,” Bolton said.

”Police have zero tolerance for violence in public places, especially where firearms are used, and are working to hold the offenders to account.”

Police were following “positive lines of enquiry” and anyone with information was asked to come forward.

The shooting happened barely two blocks away from where Matu Reid opened fire two weeks ago, killing two men and injuring numerous others including a police officer.