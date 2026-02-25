Two critically injured after car and train collide

Photo: Supplied

Two people are critically injured after the car they were in collided with a freight train near New Plymouth on Wednesday.

Emergency services responded to the crash off Mountain Road, State Highway 3A in Lepperton around 8.40am.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said a helicopter, two ambulances, and one operations manager attended.

Two patients in a critical condition were taken to Taranaki Hospital, one by helicopter, and one by ambulance, they said.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Alex Norris said firefighters had to cut the car's occupants free from the wreck.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating and the road was down to one lane.

Kiwirail chief operations officer Duncan Roy said the accident happened on the Marton-New Plymouth Line at a private level-crossing.

He said the train was heading north to New Plymouth and the crossing is controlled by stop signs.

"In line with our standard practice our driver will be given leave, and all of our staff involved will be offered support from KiwiRail," he said.

"Emergency services are attending the scene and any further comment should come from the police."