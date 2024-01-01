Two critically injured in Auckland shooting

A vehicle of interest remains at the scene on Addington Ave, Manurewa, where two people were injured in an incident overnight. Photo: NZ Herald

Two people are fighting for their lives in hospital after a shooting in South Auckland overnight.

Police said they were called to Addington Ave, in Manurewa, about 3.20am.

“Two males were found in a vehicle unresponsive,” a police spokesman said. They were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said police wanted witnesses of the shooting to come forward. Police had completed their scene examination and asked members of the public with information to contact them.

Police said there was no immediate risk to public safety. However, members of the public were being told to avoid the area.

“Police are making inquiries into the incident.”

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman confirmed they were also called to the scene.

“Our ambulance officers treated and transported two patients in a critical condition to Auckland City Hospital.”

One Addington Ave resident said people had been partying and letting off fireworks on the street all evening.

“We didn’t hear anything because people were letting off flares in the street,” he said.

“The first we heard of what happened was waking up and seeing the crime scene outside your door”

A large section of the road has been closed off by authorities and a scene guard was in place this morning.

The incident came just a few hours after a person was critically injured at another incident on the Mt Roskill Summit, on Dominion Rd, shortly before 1am.

St John confirmed they responded to the scene and treated and took one person to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.