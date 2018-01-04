Two dead, 3 hurt in crash

Two people have died and three are in a serious condition following a serious crash on State Highway 16 near Woodhill in the Auckland region.

St John reported that five vehicles attended the crash that occured at 4.56pm today.

Three patients in serious condition were transported to Auckland Hospital.

The accident occured between Restal and Kiwitahi Rd near Woodhill School.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald that initial reports said the crash happened involved two vehicles - with one on fire.

She said the crash was blocking traffic heading southbound with emergency services closing the road while they work at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.