Two dead in crash near Christchurch

Two people have died in a serious crash between a car and a truck near Christchurch.

Police said they were called to the crash on Main South Rd, Burnham about 10.10am.

They confirmed at 11.30am that two people were killed and the truck driver had been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The highway is expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon.

Police earlier said the road was blocked between Dunns Crossing Rd and Burnham Rd and diversions were being put in place.