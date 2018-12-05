Two dead following police pursuit in Christchurch

Two people have died in a crash following a police chase in Christchurch early today.

The single-car crash took place at the corner of Cuthberts Rd and Breezes Rd shortly after 2.30am.

Superintendent Lane Todd said police tried to stop the vehicle on Breezes Rd but the driver fled.

Police followed the vehicle for less than a minute before abandoning the chase due to the dangerous nature of the driving.

Three people were in the vehicle when it crashed, and two died at the scene.

The third person - a passenger - sustained moderate injuries and was treated by ambulance staff.

"The crash was a tragic outcome that nobody wants," Todd said.

"Police encourage any driver who is signalled to stop by police to do just that.

An investigation had started and the Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified.

The area around the crash scene was closed and diversions were in place. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

"It is not worth putting your life, your passenger's life, or anyone else's life at risk."