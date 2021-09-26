Sunday, 26 September 2021

Two dead, four hurt in Christchurch crash

    Two people are dead and four injured after a crash at a Christchurch intersection last night.

    Police have confirmed two people died at the scene after a ute and car collided on Halswell Junction Rd near the intersection of Shands Rd in Hornby around 7.40pm.

    A police spokesman said there were four occupants in the car.

    Two died and the others were taken to hospital in a critical and serious condition.

    The two occupants of the ute were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

    The road was closed while the scene was examined last night but has since opened.

    Enquiries are ongoing

