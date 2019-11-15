Two dead in Hawke's Bay crash

Two people have died in a two car crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway. Photo: Hawkes Bay Today

Two people have died in a two-car crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, State Highway 2.

Police arrived at the scene between Kennedy Rd on-ramp and Taradale Rd at 1.35pm.

Ambulance staff arrived at the scene at 1.31pm. At 2pm there was one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles at the scene. Victim support staff were also at the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene. Diversions are in place.

Motorists should continue to avoid the area, police said at 2.45pm.