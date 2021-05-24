Monday, 24 May 2021

Two dead in Northland after firearms incident

    Police were called to the Mangakahia Rd property about 7am today.
    Two people have been found dead at a property in Northland after reports of a shooting this morning.

    Police received reports of a firearms incident in Mangakahia Rd, Awarua, just after 7am today.

    There is a police presence at a remote milking shed visible from the road.

    One body is believed to be lying on the ground next to a ute outside the milking shed.

    A dirt driveway leads from the milking shed to a house in the distance.

    The property is in an extremely isolated area, with no neighbouring buildings. The location is 15km from Kaikohe.

    A police cordon has blocked off the top of Farm Rd, a long driveway leading off Mangakahia Rd.

    A police tent has been erected at the scene.

    "An investigation is under way to establish what has occurred," police said.

     

     

     

     

     

