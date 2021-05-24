Two dead in Northland after firearms incident

Police were called to the Mangakahia Rd property about 7am today. Photo: NZ Herald

Two people have been found dead at a property in Northland after reports of a shooting this morning.

Police received reports of a firearms incident in Mangakahia Rd, Awarua, just after 7am today.

There is a police presence at a remote milking shed visible from the road.

One body is believed to be lying on the ground next to a ute outside the milking shed.

A dirt driveway leads from the milking shed to a house in the distance.

The property is in an extremely isolated area, with no neighbouring buildings. The location is 15km from Kaikohe.

A police cordon has blocked off the top of Farm Rd, a long driveway leading off Mangakahia Rd.

A police tent has been erected at the scene.

"An investigation is under way to establish what has occurred," police said.