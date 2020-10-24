Two dead on roads as long weekend begins

Two people have died on New Zealand roads since Labour Weekend started, surpassing last year's toll for the entire holiday period.

One person is dead after a crash on Whatatutu Rd, Te Karaka near Gisborne, around 2am today.

A motorcyclist died after a crash on Main Rd North (State Highway 2), Timberlea, Upper Hutt, about 5pm yesterday.

Last year, one person, a motorcyclist, died during the Labour Day weekend holiday period, according to Ministry of Transport data.

The weekend period started at 4pm yesterday and runs until 6am on Tuesday.

Police say inquiries are under way in relation to both crashes.

NZ Police Acting Superintendent Gini Welch says buckling up and driving at a safe speed are two "must-dos" for safe holiday journeys.

"This is our first long weekend since June, and with travel restricted to our own backyard, there will be more traffic on our roads. More traffic means more risk, just by sheer volume.

"You're on holiday; no need to rush."