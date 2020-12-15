Two dead, three seriously hurt in chopper crash

There were five people on board the chopper when it crashed at a river mouth north of Kaikōura. Photo via NZ Herald

Two people have died in a helicopter crash at a rivermouth north of Kaikōura this afternoon.

Three other occupants survived the impact - and were dragged free from the wreckage by locals who had watched in horror as the helicopter spiralled downwards, and then went to help, some with tractors.

The three survivors were seriously injured and have been flown to Christchurch Hospital

"Further details regarding the deceased and injured, including ages and genders, will not be released until all necessary family notifications have been carried out," police said in a statement.

Police initially said there were six people on board but later corrected this to say five.

The crash took place at the Kekerengu River mouth at Clarence, a small town a small town about halfway between Kaikōura and Blenheim, at 12.42pm.

The Civil Aviation Authority is investigating.

Kaikoura i-SITE Visitor Information Centre manager Fiona Farquhar told The New Zealand Herald the helicopter was not from any of their local operators.

Kekerengu resident Ian Mehrtens thought the chopper was landing, until it started spinning around and around.

The chopper crashed on to the beach and he headed to the scene and helped remove people from the wreckage.

"I didn't really count [how many] because it was just the stress of the moment to get people out," he told Newstalk ZB.

He stayed at the scene until emergency services arrived.

"Everyone is there now. I couldn't do any more so I just came home," Ian Mehrtens said.

Graphic: NZ Herald

Coastal Lodge owner Lyn Mehrtens watched as the chopper plunged to the ground, spinning in circles as it descended.

"We just watched it go round and round and round," she said.

"It's scary. You're just so helpless. You can't do anything."

Mehrtens said her husband raced over to the crash site, and others in the community were on tractors doing what they could to help those inside the wreckage.

Everyone who could helped until emergency crews arrived.

The chopper appeared to have crashed near the front of The Store, which was a popular spot for heli-tourists to visit.