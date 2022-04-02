Saturday, 2 April 2022

Two dead, three seriously hurt in Far North crash

    Two people have died and three others are seriously injured after a crash in the Far North this afternoon.

    State Highway 10, near Kaeo, remains closed and diversions are in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

    Emergency services were called to the two-car crash south of Kaeo Bridge at 12.20pm.

    St John said seven vehicles attended and treated four patients with serious injuries.

    Two people were taken to Starship Children's Hospital and two to Northland Base Hospital.

    Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

    NZ Herald

