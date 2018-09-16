Two dead, two critical in separate stabbings

Two people are dead and two others are suffering critical injuries following two separate incidents Saturday evening.

A person died after being stabbed in the Far North shortly before 9pm.

Police arrived at the Moerewa address at 8.45pm to find the stabbing victim with a critical injury. They died at the scene shortly after.

The alleged offender was known to the victim.

At the other end of the country, a woman is dead and two other people - the attacker and one other - are in a critical condition following a stabbing incident in Christchurch.

The attack happened on Ilam Rd, in the suburb of Ilam.

Police arrived at the scene shortly before 7.50pm.

The deceased woman and a man had been stabbed by a second man.

That man had then injured himself after attacking the two others.

All three people were known to each other and police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

A number of cordons were in place around the scene, and officers would remain there overnight.