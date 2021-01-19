Two dead in wrong-way motorway crash

The two vehicles collided on the Wellington Urban motorway. Image / NZTA

Two people have been killed in a horror crash on Wellington's Urban Motorway this morning.

The pair were travelling in the same vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene after the two-car crash about 4.20am.

Police have confirmed that it appeared one of the vehicles was travelling the wrong way in the northbound lanes when the crash happened.

A witness has described to The New Zealand Herald seeing a vehicle driving down the wrong side of the motorway shortly before the crash. Two other people were injured.

Wellington road policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said police were "working to understand the full chain of events that led to this crash".

"This will including speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV."

The Wellington Urban Motorway remained closed between the Molesworth St on-ramp and the Aotea Quay on-ramp, as of 7.20am.

A woman driving to work told the Herald she saw a car driving on the wrong side of the motorway.

"My co-worker was also coming to work at this time and saw far more than me - [he] was trying to signal the driver to turn around."

The woman said her colleague had seen the car get onto the motorway via the Petone entrance before it "sped off".

Desperate attempt to alert drivers

"[My colleague] was trying to alert oncoming drivers by flashing high beams and hazard lights."

The woman got off the motorway at the Aotea off-ramp and did not see another vehicle.

"The crash seems to have happened just after that," she said.

"It would've been just before 4.30am as that is when I started work."

The woman said her colleague suspected there was a possibility the driver going down the wrong side of the motorway had become confused about where they were going.

Police said two people were travelling in each vehicle involved and that the tow survivors had sustained injuries.