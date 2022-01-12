Two deaths, 28 new community cases, 65 at border

Photo: Getty Images

There are two deaths, 28 new Covid-19 cases in the community and 65 cases at the New Zealand border to report, the Ministry of Health has announced.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry said a man in his 30s died at home on January 5. He was tested for Covid post-death and returned a positive result.

Another man in his 60s died with Covid at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland on Sunday.

The ministry said out of respect for the families, no further details would be released and it would make no comment at this time.

Queenstown locations linked to Auckland visitor

The ministry has confirmed that Queenstown locations of interest Shotover Jet Queenstown (Arthurs Point Rd) on January 2 and Sky City Casino (Beach St) on January 1 are linked to an Auckland visitor holidaying in the area.

Passengers on the jetboat ride between 9am and midday need to isolate until they return a negative test result. The ministry confirmed that people are regarded as close contacts of the positive case.

Patrons at SkyCity Casino between 5.50pm and 7.30pm on New Year's Day also need to isolate and get tested.

New cases

Of the 28 new cases in the community, 17 are in Auckland, one in the Waikato, four in Tauranga, four in Rotorua, one in Canterbury and one in South Canterbury.

Two of the 31 people in hospital with Covid-19 are in ICU.

In Auckland alone, healthcare providers are now supporting 888 people isolating at home, including 185 cases.

There are 196 cases with the Omicron variant of Covid detected at the border since December 1, and 11 cases of the Delta variant.

There are also 217 Covid cases caught at the border that are still undergoing Whole Genome Sequencing. The ministry said the expectation is that the vast majority will have the highly transmissible Omicron strain.

During the same period, more than 18,000 people have arrived and been processed through Managed Isolation and Quarantine facilities.

The growing number of cases at the border have travelled from all over the world including Fiji, the United States, South Africa, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Brazil, Qatar, Tanzania and Portugal.

Experts have warned it's a matter of time before the more transmissible Omicron variant leaks out into the community, causing an intense outbreak like those seen overseas.

They are urging people to get booster shots before that happens, with the interval before people are eligible for a booster reduced from six months to four.

The ministry said this afternoon that 40% of New Zealand's eligible population have had their booster shot.