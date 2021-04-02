Two die in crashes at start of Easter holidays

Photo: RNZ

Two people have died on the roads at the start of the Easter holiday period.

One person died and three others suffered moderate injuries after a truck and car collided on State Highway 27 in Hauraki just before 8pm yesterday.

Another person died following a crash on State Highway 2 in Mangatāwhiri, north of Hamilton, about 9.20pm.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian died yesterday morning after being struck by a car in the Auckland suburb of Forrest Hill.

Police said the 80-year-old woman was hit by a car at the intersection of Forrest Hill Rd and Tristram Ave about 8.20am.

She was taken to hospital but died later in the day.

The official Easter holiday period began at 4pm on Thursday and ends at 6am on Tuesday.

There were no deaths on the roads during the Easter period last year when the country was in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.