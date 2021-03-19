Two die in stabbing in Epsom, third person fighting for life

The reported stabbing happened on Alba Rd in Auckland's Epsom. Photo: NZ Herald

Two people have died and a third person is fighting for their life after a stabbing at a house in the Auckland suburb of Epsom.

Another person has minor injuries in the incident.

"At about 11.30am Police were called to reports of a stabbing incident, where multiple people were injured," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

The stabbing is at a house on The Drive - a major thoroughfare through Epsom.

"Upon Police arrival, two people were located with critical injuries," Beard said.

"First aid was immediately provided, however both have sadly died at the scene. A third person found at the property has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

"Police are making a number of initial enquiries to establish what exactly has taken place.

St John confirmed paramedics treated two people - one in a critical condition and another in a minor condition.

Both people have been taken to Auckland City Hospital.

A spokeswoman said they received a call at 11.26am asking for help at The Drive.