Two found dead in Christchurch home

A scene investigation under way on Sunday morning. Photo: Hamish Clark

A police investigation is under way after two people were found dead at a house in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton last night.

In a statement, police said they were called to an address on Ayr St just before 6pm where they found two bodies.

A crime scene examination was under way and a scene guard was in place.

Due to the early stage of the investigation, police said they were limited in what they could say about the incident.

Police have set up a tent over the driveway with floodlights, and a mobile police base truck with a generator is also on site.

They have cordoned off a house on the corner of Ayr St and Moana Vale Ave.

The house is a three-storey property opposite the main north railway line and is covered in ivy.

All the curtains were pulled. One window high on the third floor is ajar. The letter box is stuffed full of old circulars that remain uncollected.

A red Toyota car sits in the driveway, covered in moss and lichen.

A nearby resident told The New Zealand Herald the police arrived at the scene at 6pm yesterday.

They said they had not seen anyone at the property since they moved into the neighbourhood last October.

A woman who lived several houses down from the scene told the Herald she heard police arrive last night and suspected something like this might have happened.

"The way the police were acting I guessed something like this had happened, but I hoped it hadn't," she said.

She said she only vaguely knew the people that lived in the house.

- additional reporting NZ Herald