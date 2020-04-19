Sunday, 19 April 2020

Two hospitalised after Chch house fire

    By Devon Bolger
    1. News
    2. National

    A house in Christchurch has been left destroyed and two people are in hospital after a fire on Sunday afternoon.

    Fire crews were called to the blaze on Glenfield Cres in Mairehau at about 2.28pm.

    A St John spokeswoman confirmed two people have been transported to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand fire investigator Wayne Hamilton said all occupants were out of the house when firefighters arrived.

    The house was now a 'total loss' after the large fire, he said.

    "This fire highlights the speed of fire and how fast it can spread. It also shows how important it is for the public to continue to make sure their homes are fire safe during the lockdown," Mr Hamilton said.

    The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter