Two houses shot at in Auckland overnight

Police at the scene of the Māngere shooting incident this morning. Photo: RNZ

Police are investigating after two homes were shot at in separate Auckland suburbs overnight.

Officers were called to reports of gunfire on Haddon St in Māngere about 11pm.

There is a large police presence at the scene this morning, and bullet holes can be seen in a window of the house.

A nearby resident said the shooting was worrying, especially for those with children.

Police say no injuries have been reported, and anyone with information should get in contact.

Another house was shot at in Onehunga earlier in the evening.

Officers were called to an an address on Ahuwhenua Cres after receiving reports of gunshots about 10.30pm.

"Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in relation to this matter," Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend of the Auckland City crime squad said.

The suspected offenders had left the area before officers arrived.

However, police were following leads "which includes reviewing a significant amount of available CCTV footage in and around the area".

The apartment that was shot at in Onehunga. Photo: RNZ

An RNZ reporter at the scene could see an apple sized hole in the garage door of one of the apartments.

Neighbour Dani was visiting her sister at the time of the incident.

"There was a massive bang like a massive shot. At first we thought it was just like metal or something like that but once we came outside the neighbours came up and said there were men with rifles who had shot through the garage of next door," she said.

Her sister had lived at her house for two years and nothing similar had happened before.

Another resident said it was usually a very quiet area.

There would be more officers in the area during the day, Friend said.