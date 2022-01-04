Two hurt in crash near Springs Junction

Two people have been injured - one seriously - in a crash near Springs Junction in the upper South Island today.

Emergency crews were called to State Highway 65 in Maruia after reports that a vehicle had rolled along the highway between Memorial Lane and the Shenandoah Highway.

The accident happened just after 8.30am.

Police said one person sustained serious injuries and a second person moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Diversions have been put in place. Police are telling drivers that these will likely be through Reefton.

"We thank motorists in advance for the patience."