Two injured in suspected stabbing at Auckland bus station

Police at the scene in Albany on Monday afternoon. Photo: NZ Herald

Bloodstains can be seen on the ground after an attack at a bus station in Auckland which left two people with injuries.

Auckland Transport said an altercation broke out between members of the public at the Albany station which resulted in one person receiving critical injuries and another a minor injury.

Large parts of the bus terminal have been cordoned off by police and the public have been advised to stay away from the area.

The incident unfolded at 12.50pm and one person was in a critical condition, police said.

Police were trying to find the person responsible.

“We are asking the public to please follow instructions from emergency services and avoid the area where possible.”

Auckland Transport said due to a serious incident at Albany Park and Ride Bus, Platform B and surrounding areas are cordoned off by emergency responders.

They advised people to follow directions from the emergency service responders.

A witness told Stuff the incident had occurred just before 1pm.

There was lots of blood and someone had been stabbed, they said.

National MP Mark Mitchell was campaigning nearby at the time and asked people to stay away from the Albany Bus Station.

”The police seem to have the situation under control. Cooperate with them but it would be better if people obviously stay away.”

He said he would be in the area for the next few hours and if people were worried about a family member or needed a ride home from the station he invited them to text him.

Mitchell told The New Zealand Herald that he wanted to warn people to stay away from the area.

“I spoke with a young lady that was waiting to be picked up and was obviously visibly shaken.

”It has a big impact on everyone that’s in the area or who was around when something like that happens.”

After finding out the offender was still on the run, Mitchell said police needed to get some information out on that as quickly as they can.

”There’s obviously a big police presence now, St John, ambulance and fire, so they’ve cordoned it off.

”They appear to have control of it now,” Mitchell said.