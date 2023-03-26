Two killed in crash after driver fails to stop for police

Two people are dead after a car crashed into a building in central Wellington overnight.

The crash, on the corner of Jervois Quay and Cable St, happened after the driver had been signalled to stop by police.

Two other people in the car were taken to hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

Inquiries are under way.

A police spokesperson said the would will also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Meanwhile, one person is critically injured and roads remain closed following a serious crash in Hamilton early today.

Police were called to Norton Rd where a car hit a tree just before 3am.

“The driver, the sole occupant of the car, was transported to hospital in a critical condition,” police said in a statement.