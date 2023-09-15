Two killed in serious crash

Police are at the scene. Photo / Dean Purcell

Two people have been killed and one injured in a serious crash near Palmerston North.

The three-vehicle collision occurred just before 7am this morning on Napier Rd and a spokesperson for St John confirmed two people were deceased when they arrived.

A third was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road is closed between Te Maitai Rd and Hillcrest Rd, and people are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

-More to come