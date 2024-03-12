Two Kiwi skiers killed in avalanche in Japan

Mt Yotei. Photo: Getty

Two New Zealanders have been killed while skiing in Japan, authorities have confirmed.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were part of a group of six backcountry skiing on Mt Yotei in Hokkaido when an avalanche hit.

The Japan Times reports the pair were taken to hospital and were later pronounced dead.

A third person, also a New Zealander, was injured.

The New Zealand Embassy has spoken to the person and has offered consular support as well as the families of those who died.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said following the avalanche, Japanese police confirmed that two New Zealanders have died.

The avalanche hit three people in a group of six around 10am local time on Monday, the Japan Times reported.

It occurred at an elevation of about 650-700 metres on the northern slope of the 1900m-high mountain, the report said.