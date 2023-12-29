Two missing, four injured after quad bike crash

Two people are missing after a serious quad bike crash in the rural Far North this afternoon.

A quad bike rolled into a swimming hole on the swollen Waikainga Stream about 5.15pm, police said.

Emergency services and two rescue helicopters were rushed to the Fern Flat Rd address in Peria.

Four of the six people on the bike were able to make it out of the water, but efforts to find two others are ongoing.

Three people and the driver have been taken to hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and Search and Rescue are on the scene.

Police said the search will continue into the evening.

Fern Flat Rd has been closed.

Peria lies south of Taipa and east of Kaitāia in Northland.

While the Peria area is almost 200km square, it has a small population of around 1280 people.