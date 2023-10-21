Two more road deaths in horror start to Labour Weekend

Photo: RNZ

A pedestrian and motorcyclist are the latest people to die in a devastating start to the long weekend as police report more serious crashes overnight.

It comes after two others died yesterday and several more were injured in a series of crashes as New Zealanders hit the roads for Labour Weekend.

The pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Waipapa in Northland about 3.35am today, police said.

The incident occurred on Onekura Rd, and inquiries are under way.

Police also say a motorcyclist injured yesterday afternoon in a crash in Taihape, north of Palmerston North, has died.

The crash between a car and motorbike occurred on State Highway 1 and was reported to police at 3.40pm.

“The motorcyclist was transported to hospital in a critical condition and later died,” police said.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

Two others were critically injured in an overnight crash in Hamilton.

That single-car crash took place at about 1.10am in Kells Pl in Frankton.

Deadly start to long weekend

It follows on from two people dying and at least four others being injured yesterday afternoon as the long weekend on the roads got off to a horror start.

One of those who died was involved in a crash with multiple vehicles in Northland at the intersection of SH1 and Shoemaker Rd at Waipū just before 2pm yesterday, police said.

“Sadly one person received critical injuries and has since died at the scene ... four other people have received injuries ranging from serious to minor and have been transported to hospital,” police said.

The second death occurred after a two-vehicle crash on SH3 between Maxwell Station and Pukerimu Rds near Pākaraka, Whanganui, at 1.30pm, police said.

“One person died at the scene, with another was transported to hospital in a serious condition”, a spokesperson said.

SH3 was closed after the crash but had reopened by 6.30pm.