Two new cases in managed isolation

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - in managed isolation.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1212, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement today.

Both new cases are women travelling together. They are in their 20s and arrived from Pakistan via Dubai on 27 July. Both have been in managed isolation in the Sudima in Rotorua and are now being transferred to the quarantine facility in Auckland.

There were no new cases in New Zealand yesterday, marking the 91st day since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The ministry also revealed there is no evidence of any transmission in New Zealand involving the traveller who tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in South Korea.

"All domestic contacts of this case tested to date have returned negative results," officials said in the statement.

"While these results reinforce that the public health risk from this case continues to be low, further contact tracing is taking place around their travel within New Zealand, including their visit to the Queenstown area in early July, the South Auckland area where they were based and Christchurch where they departed from."

This weekend the ministry is doing targeted surveillance in Queenstown, South Auckland and Christchurch – locations connected to the case in South Korea.

This person was in South Auckland from June 20–July 20, Queenstown from July 1-4 and in and around Christchurch Airport on July 20 and 21, officials said.

The ministry said the surveillance testing was going well.

Testing in Christchurch has already been targeted to people who were at the limited number of locations the case visited while staying overnight in Christchurch on 20 July and also staff at Christchurch Airport who processed the flight he travelled on to Singapore.

The ministry today provided some context around two instances, involving female passengers who have travelled from Auckland to Sydney last month and tested positive there, as reported by the Herald.

"The first involves a woman who transited through Auckland from Los Angeles to Sydney on 6 July. At this point there are not considered to be any close contacts who need to be traced or tested but enquiries continue with both the airline and airport.

"The second involves a woman who travelled from Auckland to Sydney on 20 July. We have already talked directly with the person concerned," today's statement said.

Officials said that at this point, it appears the person may have been a previously unconfirmed case from March and this is likely to have led to the positive test result.

"We will continue to fully investigate the circumstances of this positive result, including travel history."

Auckland Regional Public Health is now following up with household contacts in Auckland and other contacts as appropriate.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand's managed isolation and quarantine facilities to 22, unchanged from yesterday.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

Just over 3000 tests were taken yesterday, taking the total number of tests completed to data to 468,068.

Over the past few months, every new case of Covid-19 in New Zealand has been caught in managed isolation.

There is no community transmission in New Zealand.