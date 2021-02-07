Two new Covid cases; community case 'likely historical'

The Pullman Hotel will now be decontaminated and an audit will be carried out on how the virus spread. Photo: NZ Herald

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation to report today - one of whom tested positive after being transferred to an Auckland hospital from MIQ.

But the Ministry of Health says infection and prevention controls were in place at the hospital to ensure the safety of health workers and the public.

"Health services are readily available for all managed isolation guests to ensure their health needs are met, and protocols are in place to manage the welfare and safety of staff and the public. The public can be assured hospitals are safe to visit."

The person was taken to hospital with a non-Covid-19-related condition.

Officials also provided an update on the Hamilton community case, first revealed yesterday.

"High CT counts and serology results for the border-related Hamilton case reported yesterday indicate the case is most likely historical and not infectious. Whole-genomic sequencing results have been inconclusive and will be rerun."

The public health risk, according to officials, is still considered to be low.

Meanwhile, the final 60 returnees at the Pullman Managed Isolation Facility have completed health checks and are being released today.

Officials say the facility is not taking any new returnees and will undergo a deep clean as per infection prevention and control protocols.

They reiterated returnees are required to further isolate at home for five days and return a negative test on day five after leaving the Pullman managed isolation facility.

The returnees are required to wear a mask when departing the facility or going for their day five test, the ministry said.

During this period they will be contacted daily by health professionals for health and wellbeing check-ups. If they become symptomatic following their departure from the facility they are advised to call Healthline immediately.

"These interim measures will be in place while a previously announced review is undertaken into how transmission occurred in the Pullman Managed Isolation Facility and the emerging evidence of Covid-19 variant."

The ministry said it was continuously reviewing the managed isolation and quarantine system, as well as the border settings.

"These are our first line of defence to minimise Covid-19 entering New Zealand communities."

The new numbers today mean there are 66 active cases in New Zealand.