Two new Covid cases in managed isolation

Photo: Getty Images

There are two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation in New Zealand today.

There are no new community cases - the sixth day in the row.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon that one of the imported cases is a returnee from Paris and the other arrived from London.

The two cases arrived in New Zealand on October 23, both stopping in Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. They were picked up in their routine day three tests and have been transferred to a quarantine facility.

Four more cases have recovered, meaning the total number of active cases is 66.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1587.

Some 3335 tests were processed yesterday, bringing the total number completed to date to 1,075,827.

CREW IN 'GOOD SPIRITS'

The ministry reminded Aucklanders there were still seven community testing sites around the region, but today was the last day the site at Northcare Accident and Medical would be operating as it was set-up in response to the recent outbreak.

Officials said the crew onboard the Ken Rai ship docked at the Port of Napier remained in "good spirits", were well and all have previously returned negative test results. All crew were tested again yesterday afternoon which will be processed today.

"No crew members have applied for shore leave in New Zealand. The ship will depart Napier on Thursday and head for Tauranga."

The number of cases among the international shipping crew isolating in a border hotel in Christchurch remained at 29 and a decision had not been made about when they would be able to leave.

Genome sequencing results had confirmed that the infections originated overseas.

Yesterday it was revealed there have now been 100 million scans of the Covid Tracer app and the average number of daily scans was up on the week before, which director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said was "pleasing".

However, he said Kiwis should continue scanning because "the more we scan, the safer we'll be".