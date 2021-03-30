Two new Covid cases in managed isolation

Photo: Getty Images

There are two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation to report in New Zealand today and no new cases in the community.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said eight people have recovered from the coronavirus.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 80, while the total number of confirmed cases is 2139.

The two new cases travelled together from India via the United Arab Emirates.

They arrived in New Zealand on March 27 on the same flight as the 10 new positive Covid-19 cases reported yesterday and have been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility.

They returned a positive result after day 1 testing.

"These recent positive cases do not necessarily indicate an issue with pre-departure testing, since people may not have been infectious at the time of pre-departure testing," a spokeswoman for the Health Ministry said.

"They may have been incubating the virus at the time or be exposed to the virus after being tested.

"The Ministry does not consider these recent cases from India as entirely unexpected, given India is reporting the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases worldwide at present.

"These cases again underscore the value of having the day 0/1 testing in place. All people arriving into New Zealand must remain in their rooms until those day 0/1 tests results come back."

GRAND MERCURE CASE

An investigation into the Day 12 case at the Grand Mercure managed isolation facility in Auckland is continuing.

The total number of returnees in this group has increased to 344 as it includes the last returnees who needed additional monitoring to leave the hotel.

They are now isolating at home until they return negative test results. The assessment was that this additional step was needed until yesterday, and it has now been lifted for anyone leaving the facility from today.

As at 9am Tuesday, 340 of the 344 returnees to have left the Grand Mercure have been contacted.

Of those, 315 have returned negative results, one returned a positive result which is classified as a historical infection on the basis of further testing and serology results. Historical cases are not considered to be infectious. There have been no results yet for 28.