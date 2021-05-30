Two new Covid cases in managed isolation

Photo: Getty Images

There have been two new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand's managed isolation facilities since Friday, with no new cases in the community.

In its first statement on Covid-19 numbers since Friday, the Ministry of Health said the two new imported cases came from Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 16 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2316.

The Ministry also confirmed that the initial estimate of 500 travellers who flew from Melbourne airport to New Zealand between 20-25 May has been revised down to 4626 people.

"These 4626 travellers are being contacted by email and instructed to get a test and self-isolate at home or in the accommodation they are staying in until they have a negative result."

It said it still needed to contact 89 of the 4626 travellers.

"Efforts are ongoing to contact these people to ensure they are isolating and being tested."

Almost half of identified travellers have now been tested and returned a negative result. An update on numbers tested will be provided tomorrow.

"The Melbourne cluster reinforces the critical importance of everyone keeping a record of where they have been by scanning QR codes or keeping a manual diary of their movements. It can help contact tracers quickly find potential close and casual contacts if there is a positive Covid-19 case in New Zealand."