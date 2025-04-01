Two people found dead at Wellington home

Police at the scene in Wellington this morning. Photo: RNZ

Two people have been found dead at a home in the Wellington suburb of Roseneath.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said police received a request about 10pm yesterday for a welfare check from a concerned family member who had not heard from their loved ones.

When officers arrived, two people were found dead at the property.

"I want to provide assurance that there is no ongoing risk to the Roseneath community," Det Insp Ryan said.

A police car can be seen on Palliser Rd and police say they will have an increased presence in the community.

A person RNZ spoke to this morning said that the car had been in the area since at least 8am.

A scene examination was under way.