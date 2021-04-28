Two seriously hurt in small-plane crash in Waimakariri

Two passengers have been injured after a light aircraft crashed near Canterbury's Glentui.

A photo from the scene shows the aircraft landed nose-first, with the cabin crushed on impact.

Emergency services are at the scene after first receiving reports that an aircraft crashed near Rakahuri Rd at 11.35am.

A St John's spokesman said both patients were being treated for serious injuries.

He was unable to confirm if they are the only passengers.

A small plane has crashed near Oxford in North Canterbury. Photo: George Heard

Police at the scene said the two men, although one suffered serious injuries, have had a lucky escape.

The white light-aircraft has crash-landed nose-first in a farmer's paddock near Glentui.

"The reason for the crash is unknown at this stage but it appears they have been flying at low level and have clipped powerlines and ended up crashing in a farm paddock," said acting senior sergeant Rob Irvine.

Two men have been taken to Christchurch Hospital - one by helicopter, one by ambulance.

CAA are investigating and will take the lead.

"They are very lucky," Snr Sgt Irvine said.

"From what we can see here, but luckily it looks like a low-speed crash at low-level."

Ambulance, fire, and police all attended the scene.

MainPower, the local lines company, are also on the scene.