Tuesday, 18 December 2018

Two seriously hurt in suspected huffing explosion

    1. News
    2. National

    Two teenagers have been injured, one critically, after a suspected chemical huffing explosion at an South Auckland apartment block this morning.

    A police spokesperson said they were called to a house fire on Clayton Ave, in Otara about 2.50am, to assist the Fire Service.

    A male was in a critical condition and a female was in a serious condition, a St John spokesperson said.

    The patients, both 16, have been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

    A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the explosion caused a small house fire which was put out quickly.

    There was damage to the floor above the location and a window blew out.

     

    NZME.
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    1218b006_620x60_v2.jpg

    1218b006_620x40_v2.jpg