Two seriously injured in North Is crashes

Two people are seriously injured and sections of road are closed after separate crashes north of Auckland today.

The first crash happened in Kaukapakapa when two vehicles collided on the Kaipara Coast Highway.

Diversions were in place and the road was closed between Henley Rd and Carol Leon Ave. The detour was via Peak Rd.

The second crash was at the intersection of Matakana Rd and Riverglade Lane. A car and motorbike collided around 3.42pm. Matakana Rd was closed.

The NZTA urged motorists to expect delays or delay travelling.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised of the crashes.