Friday, 5 March 2021

Two teens arrested after schoolboy shot in face

    1. News
    2. National

    Two people aged 16 and 18 have been arrested after a teenager was shot in the face in the Auckland suburb of Northcote a week ago.

    Detectives executed several search warrants on the North Shore and two arrests were made today.

    "The two young men, aged 16 and 18, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the commission of an offence using a firearm," police said.

    "Both are due to appear in the North Shore Youth Court tomorrow."

    Police are also seeking sightings of a blue 2003 Holden Commodore with the registration number BPZ908.

    The charge relates to the shooting of a boy, 16, who was playing basketball last Friday night.

    On Tuesday, Maria Rota has said her brother Rewi was never likely to drive or work again after being shot in the face.

    The facial wounds suffered in the attack are so bad it robbed him of a "bright future", she said.

     

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter