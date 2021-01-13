Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Two women, one teen missing in Canterbury

    Rachel Dyer has been missing since December 21. Photo: Supplied
    Police have put the word out for help to find three people missing in Canterbury.

    Rachel Dyer, 42, was reported missing on December 21.

    A police spokesperson said she may be in the Ashburton area.

    "Police and Rachel's family have concerns for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who can help."

    • If you know anything, phone police on 105, quoting file number 201221/3738.

    Meanwhile, Ngaire Ginders, 40, was last seen on December 29 in Christchurch and is described as 160cm tall with brown hair and fair skin.

    A police spokesperson said they have concerns for her wellbeing.

    • Ngaire Ginders has been missing in Christchurch for more than two weeks. Photo: Supplied
      Anyone who may have seen Ginders should phone police on 105, quoting file number 210109/2083."

    It comes after a public appeal for a missing teenager in Christchurch.

    Brianna, 14, was last seen at her home on January 8 and is believed to be in the Christchurch area.

    She went missing for two weeks earlier this month before being located safe and well. She has gone missing again.

    • Brianna, 14, is also missing in the Christchurch area. Photo: Supplied
      Anyone with information is asked to phone police on 105 and quote file number 201220/7305.

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

