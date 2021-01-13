Two women, one teen missing in Canterbury

Rachel Dyer has been missing since December 21. Photo: Supplied

Police have put the word out for help to find three people missing in Canterbury.

Rachel Dyer, 42, was reported missing on December 21.

A police spokesperson said she may be in the Ashburton area.

"Police and Rachel's family have concerns for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who can help."

If you know anything, phone police on 105, quoting file number 201221/3738.

Meanwhile, Ngaire Ginders, 40, was last seen on December 29 in Christchurch and is described as 160cm tall with brown hair and fair skin.

A police spokesperson said they have concerns for her wellbeing.

Ngaire Ginders has been missing in Christchurch for more than two weeks. Photo: Supplied

It comes after a public appeal for a missing teenager in Christchurch.

Brianna, 14, was last seen at her home on January 8 and is believed to be in the Christchurch area.

She went missing for two weeks earlier this month before being located safe and well. She has gone missing again.