The Selwyn District Council laid the country’s first full rubber road surface on Friday. Photo: SDC

The first full rubber road surface in New Zealand has been laid in Canterbury.

The Selwyn District Council laid the trial rubber road surface on Friday, showcasing how innovative thinking can turn waste into a community benefit.

Mayor Lydia Gliddon said in a statement the Selwyn district is embracing new ways of building infrastructure.

"In partnership with HEB Construction, the council completed the landmark installation on Glentunnel Domain Road, using recycled rubber crumb made locally by Treadlite New Zealand.

"The product replaces traditional gravel and bitumen, reducing reliance on imported materials while giving new life to tyres that would otherwise be landfilled or stockpiled.

"International results show rubberised surfaces last longer, perform better in extreme weather, and create roads that are safer, smoother, and quieter for drivers.

"Selwyn is always looking for fresh ideas that improve value for money and stronger results for our communities. We are determined to not just be building more infrastructure but building better, smarter infrastructure."

More than six million tyres reach the end of their life in New Zealand each year, while around 180,000 tonnes of bitumen, almost all of it imported, is used on roads annually.

Selwyn District Council executive director infrastructure & property Tim Mason said the trial is part of a wider infrastructure strategy to support the district's rapid growth.

"This is about designing roads that last longer, cost less to maintain, and support local recycling and Kiwi‑made solutions," Mason said.

"Rubber road technology is used increasingly around the world, and this trial gives us the opportunity to test how it performs in Selwyn conditions."

Glentunnel Domain Rd has been laid with the rubber road surface in three different sections to assess performance under New Zealand conditions.

These include a rubber surface over a traditional aggregate base, a rubber‑modified asphalt developed by Isaac Construction, and a full rubber surface and base layer bound with a rubber‑modified agent.

While these products have been used individually in other places in New Zealand, it is the first time they have been used together for a full road surface.

The district council will closely monitor the performance of all three sections. If successful, rubberised surfacing could be rolled out more widely across the district, supporting better roads, lower long‑term costs, and innovative recycling right here in Selwyn.

Rubber roads at a glance

1359km of sealed roads managed by Selwyn District Council.

1797 tyres or 29 tonnes of rubber used for Glentunnel Domain Rd.

About 1.1 tonnes CO 2 saved per tonne of tyres recycled in rubber roads products used for Glentunnel Domain Rd.

saved per tonne of tyres recycled in rubber roads products used for Glentunnel Domain Rd. 15,000 tonnes of chip aggregate used in Selwyn each year. Replacing 20% with rubber chip would recycle 3000 tonnes of waste tyres annually.

6 million tyres (60,000 tonnes) reach their end of life in New Zealand annually, including 1.5 million in the South Island annually.

180,000 tonnes of bitumen imported to New Zealand annually. Replacing just 15% with rubber would use half the tyres that reach their end of life annually.

-Allied Media