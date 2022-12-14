Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses NZ Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an address to New Zealand's Parliament this morning. Photo: Parliament TV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an address to New Zealand's Parliament this morning, and the government has pledged an additional $3 million of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Zelensky began with a friendly "kia ora" before saying he would offer New Zealand the opportunity to take the lead in pushing for peace.

"Today, this anti-war coalition has more than 100 countries, those who support the fundamental principles of international law and the UN charter," he said.

"Those who do everything possible to hold Russia's war criminals accountable."

He said New Zealand was one of the first countries to support Ukraine against Russia's aggressive invasion and he recognised New Zealand imposed sanctions.

"Let me offer you one more thing, various dictators and aggressors - they always fail to realise that the strength of the free world is not about someone becoming large or becoming full of missiles but in the fact that everyone knows how to unite and act decisively and make a unique contribution to the common cause.

"Perhaps the time has come for your country to make such a unique contribution."

He said this could be one of the 10 points in the plan he laid out at the G19 Summit in Indonesia:

- Radiation and nuclear safety

- Food security

- Energy security

- Release of prisoners and deportees

- Implementation of the UN Charter

- Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities

- Justice

- Ecocide and the protection of the environment

- Prevention of escalation

- Confirmation of the end of the war

"Each of these points can remove one or another of Russia's aggression ... I propose to convene a special summit in the coming months."

He called upon New Zealand to support this formula and to start consolidating the world around the eighth point, environmental security, saying many people did not consider the impact of war on the environment and it was one aspect New Zealand society approached wisely.

"You can't rebuild destroyed nature, just as you can't rebuild destroyed lives."

"There's no true peace where the consequences of war could be there in the form of poisoned groundwater that may destroy normal lives in several countries. There's no true peace where ecocide has taken place and its consequences have not been neutralised."

He said to this day, the world had no strong experience in overcoming the destructive impact of war on the environment.

"We will liberate our land. We will win this war. I am confident that we will return freedom and security to all Ukrainians wherever they live."

"Ngā mihi, Slava Ukraini (glory to Ukraine)."

Zelensky is just the second head of a foreign government to address parliament after Australia's Julia Gillard in 2011.

The Ukrainian leader's message to New Zealand comes as the government announced new sanctions on Iranian individuals and an entity involved in the manufacture and supply of drones to Russia. Those sanctioned today include two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, the Armed Forces General Staff chair Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and drone manufacturer Shahed Aviation Industries.

He has previously spoken to other parliaments including in the UK, US, European Union, and Australia, appealing for assistance and support in defending Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

In September, Zelensky addressed world leaders at the United Nations, demanding a special UN tribunal impose "just punishment" on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including financial penalties and stripping Moscow of its veto power in the Security Council.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: RNZ

Ardern announces further humanitarian aid

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in response thanked him on behalf of New Zealand and said taking the time to speak today was a sacrifice when he was leading his people through a crisis "and one we do not take lightly".

She hoped he heard loudly and clearly from New Zealand that Ukraine's was not a forgotten war, and the Parliament on the other side of the world had come together to condemn Russia's war.

"Our support for Ukraine was not determined by geography, it was not determined by history or by diplomatic ties or relationships - our judgment was a simple one: we asked ourselves the question 'what if it was us'."

She also referred to the breach of the international rules-based order and "the misuse of multilateral institutions".

Running through New Zealand's commitments to the Ukrainian war effort, she made a further announcement of $3 million of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, through the International Committee of the Red Cross, as the population faces severe hardships over winter.

This would cover items like medical supplies and equipment, power transformers and generators to cope with blackouts, and essential winter items for vulnerable families in Ukraine, like food, water and sanitation and hygiene items.

Ardern acknowledged the plan laid out by Zelensky today, and said the war "must not become a gateway to a more polarised and dangerous world for generations to come".

She acknowledged Zelensky's urging to counter the long-term impacts of war including with the environment, saying New Zealand had a long history of reconstruction post-conflict.

"That includes remediation such as dealing with unexploded ordinances. We will be with you as you seek peace but we will also be with you as you rebuild."

She paid a special tribute to Zelensky himself, saying he had been unrelenting in his support of his people and coordinated an international response in support of the rules-based order.

"Kia kaha, kia māia, kia manawanui - slava Ukraini."

In a statement, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the new contribution "comes as the Russian military has stepped up its deliberate targeting of critical national infrastructure, further deepening the severe humanitarian crisis caused by the illegal invasion."

"Russia's targeting of energy and other civilian infrastructure is deplorable. As Ukraine faces a harsh winter, Putin's actions have further disrupted electricity supply, and are harming the health, safety and well-being of already vulnerable communities," the statement said.

The aid is in addition to almost $8m in humanitarian help already provided, and $48m of military spending including on training deployments, donation of surplus equipment, and procurement of weapons and ammunition.